Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $336,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTEK opened at $80.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.42 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.