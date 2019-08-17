Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.07

Tesoro Minerals Corp (CVE:TES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

