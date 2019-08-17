TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Forward Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $26,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $72.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

