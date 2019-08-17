TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,708 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $22,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,407,000 after buying an additional 77,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

