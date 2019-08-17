TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,180 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,180 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,179.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,159.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,158.17. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

