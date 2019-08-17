TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Watts Water Technologies worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after purchasing an additional 64,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 215,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $85.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

