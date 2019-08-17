TD Asset Management Inc. Has $24.59 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 122.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,598 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 138,107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Citrix Systems worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,048,000 after buying an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,493 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 47,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,125 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,311 shares of company stock worth $2,674,467. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $92.44 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.