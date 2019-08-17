TD Asset Management Inc. Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,826,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 224,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

