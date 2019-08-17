TD Asset Management Inc. Has $18.41 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Wareham sold 44,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $5,048,780.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $785,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,619,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,237 shares of company stock worth $13,737,550. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

RMD stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

