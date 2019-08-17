TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $19,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,180,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,461,000 after acquiring an additional 344,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,684,000 after acquiring an additional 149,813 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,906,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

