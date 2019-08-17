Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 711.25 ($9.29).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 795 ($10.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Tate & Lyle stock traded down GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 700.20 ($9.15). 1,675,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 626.40 ($8.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 734.14. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a GBX 20.80 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.60. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Nick Hampton sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.47), for a total value of £2,414,250 ($3,154,645.24).

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

