TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) will announce sales of $590,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $670,000.00. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year sales of $6.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.33 million, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.34% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $159.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

