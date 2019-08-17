TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. TAG Oil shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 40,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAG Oil Ltd will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

