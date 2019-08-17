TaaS Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.22 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $298.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00008703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00268898 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.01299033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023200 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00094893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000440 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.