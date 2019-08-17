Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,345 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Illumina worth $176,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,764,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,173,000 after buying an additional 170,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 38,516.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after buying an additional 873,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 421,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $653,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $1,004,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,009,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,479,206 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.92.

ILMN stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $286.17. 909,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,102. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.62 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

