Swiss National Bank Sells 76,200 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,616,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $143,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $50.48. 4,333,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

