Swiss National Bank Sells 57,200 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Constellation Brands worth $124,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,909,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 955,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,810. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.45 and its 200 day moving average is $188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

