Swiss National Bank Has $168.67 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,059,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Baxter International worth $168,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,254,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,703,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,694,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,850,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,409,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $424,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAX traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $86.97. 1,573,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $88.28.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

