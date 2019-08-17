Swiss National Bank Has $139.44 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.50% of Equity Residential worth $139,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 162.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

EQR stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $81.64. 1,098,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,019. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $81.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christa L. Sorenson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $56,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,521 shares of company stock worth $13,148,783 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

