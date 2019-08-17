Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0495 on Top Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $156,141.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000479 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00268207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01305071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00094583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,239,340 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.