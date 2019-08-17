SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale Sells 25,794 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,794 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $446,236.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.40 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 341.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,342,000 after buying an additional 10,971,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 297.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after buying an additional 5,090,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SVMK by 168.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after buying an additional 3,925,894 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 400.0% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,735,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at about $31,477,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

