SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SVMK stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.40. 1,602,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -12.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 240.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 176,065 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 354.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 193,279 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVMK. UBS Group upgraded shares of SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

