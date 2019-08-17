Suretly Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Suretly has a market cap of $134,194.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Suretly has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00005551 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.47 or 0.04961241 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,484 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

