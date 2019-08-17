Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $27.11 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.