SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) SVP Acquires $215,000.00 in Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) SVP Geradus Joseph Maria Versteegh acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,889 shares in the company, valued at $399,661.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.17. 463,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SunOpta by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 76.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on SunOpta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

