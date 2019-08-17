STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $360.00. STV Group shares last traded at $379.00, with a volume of 8,497 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STVG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 million and a P/E ratio of 87.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 363.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.87.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

