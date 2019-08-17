STPT Reaches One Day Volume of $993,477.00 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One STPT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $993,477.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STPT has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00268397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.01311222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00023184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000448 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,987,037,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,369,575 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network . STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

