Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.39

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.39 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 1251546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Store Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 2,702.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

