Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,806 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in UDR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in UDR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,765.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $835,983. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

