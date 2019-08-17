Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,093 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 334,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,106,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after purchasing an additional 197,546 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 2,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 898,507 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,893,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,671 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FCAU opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oddo Securities upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
