Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,405,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,093 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after purchasing an additional 334,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,106,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after purchasing an additional 197,546 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 2,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,648,000 after purchasing an additional 898,507 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,893,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,671 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCAU opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oddo Securities upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

