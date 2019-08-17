Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

AMCR opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.90. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

