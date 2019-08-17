Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 11,812 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 735.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $86.72 and a 52-week high of $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,410.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $703,762 over the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

