Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 719 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $37.39.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

