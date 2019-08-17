Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 357,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of HP opened at $39.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.86. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $687.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.