Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.23. Steris reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Steris had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $152.74. 344,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. Steris has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $156.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $15,774,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $801,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,351 shares of company stock valued at $50,364,268 in the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $102,859,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Steris by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,967,000 after buying an additional 579,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after buying an additional 522,254 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Steris by 4,952.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 504,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 494,929 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Steris by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 792,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,142,000 after buying an additional 493,578 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

