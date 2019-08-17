Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPOT traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.74. 635,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,677. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.88.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.