Stephens Inc. AR Sells 38,045 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,045 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FV. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

