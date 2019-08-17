Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 59,940 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 762,882 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 868,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,600,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 683,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 636,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 316,800 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

