Stephen J. Benedetti Buys 4,000 Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 334,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Dynex Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $363.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 157.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.21 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

