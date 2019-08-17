Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein Sells 35,010 Shares of Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ivan Bergstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $167,632.78.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Ivan Bergstein sold 56,316 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $849,245.28.

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

