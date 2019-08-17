Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Steem has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $57.75 million and approximately $493,390.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001635 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Bithumb, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,364.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.82 or 0.02991530 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00758282 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 358,022,085 coins and its circulating supply is 341,047,991 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.