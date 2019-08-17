Startcoin (START) Achieves Market Cap of $192,014.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $192,014.00 and $5.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004750 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

