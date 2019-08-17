Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Stars Group (TSE:TSGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stars Group from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

TSE:TSGI opened at C$18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.13. Stars Group has a 52-week low of C$16.69 and a 52-week high of C$38.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

