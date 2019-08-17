Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stars Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of Stars Group stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Stars Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

