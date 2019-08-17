SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.30.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.76. The stock had a trading volume of 71,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,486. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $118.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33.

Shares of SPS Commerce are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 2,365 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $258,423.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,152.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 5,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,859,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,653 shares of company stock worth $6,235,321 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

