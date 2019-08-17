SpectrumNetwork Market Cap Tops $1,596.00 (SPEC)

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. SpectrumNetwork has a market capitalization of $1,596.00 and $7,332.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpectrumNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim and EtherFlyer. Over the last week, SpectrumNetwork has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,256.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.73 or 0.01819118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.62 or 0.03007169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00711048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00804552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00053320 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00492092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00131501 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Profile

SpectrumNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. The official website for SpectrumNetwork is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpectrumNetwork is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpectrumNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpectrumNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

