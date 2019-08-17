Spectrum Management Group Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.38. 1,587,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,725. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.366 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

