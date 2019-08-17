SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. 3,477,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,689,349. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

