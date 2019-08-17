SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 3.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

SPY traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,018,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.72. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

