Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Receives $21.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 32.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 291.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAH opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

